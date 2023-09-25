Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

