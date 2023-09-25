MRA Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.24. 120,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

