Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 374,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,702. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.