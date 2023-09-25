Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. 4,486,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

