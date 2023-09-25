Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.18. 1,571,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,740. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.