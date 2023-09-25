Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.59. 1,016,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

