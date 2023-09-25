Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after buying an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,201. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.