Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $205.25. 567,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,700. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,669 shares of company stock worth $146,217,271. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.