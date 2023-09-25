International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.17. 263,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,391. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

