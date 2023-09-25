Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 378,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,704,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,432,000 after buying an additional 212,848 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,885. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

