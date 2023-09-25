Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.03. 1,911,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96. The company has a market cap of $301.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

