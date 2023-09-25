Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.39. The company had a trading volume of 252,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,441. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

