Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

