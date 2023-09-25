Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.96. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

