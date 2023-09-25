Madrona Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $69.08. 1,033,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

