Security National Bank Sells 1,737 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 520,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,359. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

