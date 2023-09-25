Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.56. The company had a trading volume of 697,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

