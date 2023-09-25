Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.81. The stock had a trading volume of 639,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

