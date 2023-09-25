Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.66. 473,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

