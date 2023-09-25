Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 332.9% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $270.17. 181,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.48. The company has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.