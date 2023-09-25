Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,147. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.