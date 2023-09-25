Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $16.79. 4,334,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,690. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

