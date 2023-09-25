Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $90.40. 2,431,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

