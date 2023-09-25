Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $474,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 554,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,896. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

