Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 626,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

