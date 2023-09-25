HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 341,887 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS opened at $70.57 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.