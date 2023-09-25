Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 194 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.58. 575,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

