Noble Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $159.75. 354,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,470. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

