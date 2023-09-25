New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.45 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $297.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.