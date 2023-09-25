Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 701,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,159. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.