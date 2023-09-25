Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 641,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 791,479 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

