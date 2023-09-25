Noble Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 736,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,536. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

