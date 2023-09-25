The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 673.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.