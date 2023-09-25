The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.31.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Kroger
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 673.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.