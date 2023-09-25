Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $829.27. The stock had a trading volume of 386,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $869.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

