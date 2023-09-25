Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,243. Deere & Company has a one year low of $330.76 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

