Signet Financial Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 76,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.