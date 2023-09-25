TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 186.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.40. 1,904,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,075. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480 over the last 90 days. 36.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 154.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.