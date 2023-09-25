Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

