Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BITF. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

BITF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 2,800,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,017. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $238.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 102.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.