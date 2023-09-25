AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 9,507 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.3% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $139.51. 693,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,523. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

