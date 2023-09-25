MRA Advisory Group Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $657.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,226. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $702.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.