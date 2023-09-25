CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 637 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

