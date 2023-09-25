iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.92. 454,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

