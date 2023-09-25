Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 11,722 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,258,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.51. 693,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.