StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 944,942 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

