Nepsis Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nepsis Inc.'s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.97. 1,649,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

