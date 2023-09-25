iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 102,191 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

