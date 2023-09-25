Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,076 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

