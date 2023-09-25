Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,636. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

