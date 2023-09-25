Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,070 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,695. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

